Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant was sworn in on Monday as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice B.R. Gavai, who demitted office on November 23.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Justice Kant at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Surya Kant has been part of several landmark verdicts and orders, including those on the abrogation of Article 370, which removed Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls, and the Pegasus spyware case.

Appointed as the next Chief Justice of India on October 30, Justice Surya Kant will have a tenure of nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the senior leaders who attended the ceremony.