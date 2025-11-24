Maharashtra minister's PA arrested for 'abetting' wife's suicide; in police custody till November 27

MUMBAI: A personal assistant of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde was arrested here on Monday on charges of abetting the suicide of his dentist wife, police said.

The accused Anant Garje was produced before a magistrate's court, which remanded him to police custody till November 27.

Police told the court that Garje's interrogation is necessary as the other accused in the case are yet to be arrested and the postmortem report is awaited.

Garje's lawyer, however, contended that the accused had voluntarily presented himself at the police station and was fully cooperating in the investigation.

Garje's wife Dr Gauri Palve (28), a dentist at civic-run KEM hospital in Mumbai, allegedly hanged herself in her flat at Worli in central Mumbai on Saturday due to a domestic dispute, nearly 10 months after their marriage, an official said.

Based on a complaint filed by Palve's father, the Worli police registered an abetment of suicide case against Garje, a personal assistant to Minister Munde, and two of his relatives.