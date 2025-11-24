Massive ash cloud drifts toward northern India as Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi erupts after 10,000 years

After the long-silent volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, a massive ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi has begun drifting toward northern India.
The eruption covered the nearby village of Afdera in dust and pushed thick plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman before the cloud shifted eastwards.
According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the explosive activity began around 8.30 am UTC and marked the volcano’s first known eruption in almost 10,000 years.
Although the eruption has now stopped, the Toulouse VAAC said that “a large ash plume is moving toward northern India,” prompting meteorological agencies to closely monitor its trajectory.
Even though no injuries have been reported, local officials worry economic implications for the local community of livestock herders.
The volcano, part of Ethiopia’s Erta Ale Range, last showed activity around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago.
After the eruption, volcanic ash was observed over parts of the Arabian Peninsula.
Airlines issued cautionary messages for flights passing through the Middle East.
India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, has instructed all airline operators to follow a volcanic advisory issued by the Airport Authority of India.
In view of the DGCA advisory, several airlines, including Akasa Air, KLM, Air India and IndiGo, cancelled flights operating on routes that pass through the affected corridor.
An Air India flight from Delhi to Tokyo was cancelled moments before take-off.
Flights to Jeddah and Dubai from Kochi were also cancelled as a precaution. An IndiGo flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad as a safety measure.
Akasa Air said it was monitoring the situation and assessing potential impacts on nearby regions in line with international aviation guidelines.
"Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," the airline said in a statement.
SpiceJet said volcanic ash “may impact flight operations flying through the affected regions.”
In a statement, the airline added, “Passengers travelling to/from Dubai (DXB) are advised to keep a check on their flight status,” noting that safety teams are coordinating with aviation authorities.
The Afar region is known for frequent earthquakes.
Residents told The Associated Press they heard a loud sound and felt what they described as a shock wave.
“It felt like a sudden bomb had been thrown with smoke and ash,” one resident said.
By Monday, the village near the Danakil desert, a popular tourist destination, remained covered in ash. Tourists and guides travelling to the desert were stranded in the village, according to a report by AP.
Local authorities also shared images and videos showing a towering plume of ash rising from the volcano.
