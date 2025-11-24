Massive ash cloud drifts toward northern India as Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi erupts after 10,000 years

After the long-silent volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, a massive ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi has begun drifting toward northern India.

The eruption covered the nearby village of Afdera in dust and pushed thick plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman before the cloud shifted eastwards.

According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the explosive activity began around 8.30 am UTC and marked the volcano’s first known eruption in almost 10,000 years.

Although the eruption has now stopped, the Toulouse VAAC said that “a large ash plume is moving toward northern India,” prompting meteorological agencies to closely monitor its trajectory.

Even though no injuries have been reported, local officials worry economic implications for the local community of livestock herders.

The volcano, part of Ethiopia’s Erta Ale Range, last showed activity around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago.

After the eruption, volcanic ash was observed over parts of the Arabian Peninsula.

Airlines issued cautionary messages for flights passing through the Middle East.