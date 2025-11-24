Parliamentary panel reviews coaching centres; AI impact, higher education reforms amid student stress

NEW DELHI: Amid rising student suicides due to stress, a parliamentary committee has decided to review the proliferation of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations and the social issues arising from it.

The Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also examine the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the leverage of emerging technology on education and students.

According to a recent Lok Sabha bulletin, the standing committee has also decided the review of PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) during the year 2025-26.

The panel will review the proliferation of coaching centres to support students in competitive examinations, social issues arising from it and existing legislation on the matter, the bulletin said.

There have been cases of students enrolled in coaching institutes ending their lives in recent years due to study pressure, with several cases reported in Rajasthan's Kota city alone, which is known as the "coaching capital of India".

The Ministry of Education had earlier this year set up a nine-member panel to examine issues relating to coaching and the emergence of "dummy schools" besides the effectiveness and fairness of entrance examinations.

The panel is studying the effectiveness and fairness of competitive entrance examinations in the context of the school education system and their influence on the growth of the coaching industry.

During the year, the parliamentary panel will also examine the "current practices and policies" regarding school closure.