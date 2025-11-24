PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit West Bengal ahead of 2026 Assembly polls

In order to consolidate Hindu votes in poll-bound Bengal with 70 percent Hindu vote banks, RSS has outlined its plans at the backdrop against its ongoing centenary celebration programmes across the country.

The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat likely to visit the state for around six days from 18 December, hardly four days after Modi attends the Arambag rally.

Bhagwat may attend programmes in Siliguri in northern part of the state, on 18 and 19 December. He is also expected to interact with intelligentsia in Kolkata at Science City auditorium on either 20 or 21 December.

He has already attended such programmes meeting the intellectual community in Delhi and Mumbai.

Besides Bhagwat’s visit, three Hindu organisations will also organise ‘Panch Lokkho konthe Geeta Path’ event at the historic Brigade Parade Ground on December 7 where five lakh people will chant verses from the Bhagavada Gita. The same programme organised by the Hindu organisations was also held at the same venue in 2023.

Sources said that the RSS would be there behind programme though it is organised by the Hindu bodies in papers.

Observers felt that the main agenda of these events starting from RSS chief’s Bengal visits and ‘Panch Lokkho konthe Geeta Path’ is to woo Hindu voters in favour of the BJP in the forthcoming elections in the state.

The BJP had around 39 percent vote share in previous elections, while the ruling Trinamool Congress had retained around 46 percent.

BJP plans to increases its vote percentage by a maximum of 6-7% , relying heavily on the Hindu vote bank amidst the ongoing Special intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The BJP leadership claims that there will be a huge deletion of around one crore dead and bogus voters in the list leading a electoral loss for the ruling party in the state.