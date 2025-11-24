PM Modi to hoist ‘Dharam Dhwaja’ as Ayodhya Ram temple construction reaches completion

Lucknow: Preparations for the Dhwajaarohan (flag-hoisting) ceremony on the spire of the Ram temple have reached their final stage, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to return to Ayodhya after 22 months.

The event marks the formal completion of the temple’s construction, nearly two years after the consecration of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum, which the PM presided over on 22 January 2024.

The PM will hoist the saffron flag, the Dharam Dhwaja, atop the temple spire on Tuesday. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 11 feet in height and 22 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with the image of a Kovidara tree.

The temple trust said the sacred saffron flag would convey a message of “dignity, unity and cultural continuity”, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.

The flag will rise atop a shikhar (spire) constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, has been designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcasing architectural diversity.

During his stay in Ayodhya, the PM is expected to visit other temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari, constructed on the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi after the consecration.

He will also visit the Sheshavtar Mandir. The PM will additionally visit Mata Annapurna Mandir and perform darshan and pooja at Ram Darbar Garbha Grah, followed by darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

According to temple trust sources, at around noon the PM will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the shikhar of the temple, after which he is likely to address the gathering.

As per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the flag-hoisting event falls on the auspicious Panchami date of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Goddess Sita’s Vivah Panchami (wedding date), a day symbolising divine union.

On the eve of the ceremony, Ayodhya wore a festive look as dignitaries and devotees began arriving to witness the event. The ceremonial flag to be raised on the temple spire has already reached the birthplace site.