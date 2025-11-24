Seven girls rescued in MP as police raid two spa centres for alleged sex rackets

BHOPAL: A surprise police raid at two spa centres in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, revealed sex rackets that were pushing young girls from Delhi and from districts in the Gwalior–Chambal region into prostitution.

The raid, led by additional SP (ASP) Vidita Dagar, was carried out on Sunday at two spa centres located in the upmarket City Centre area of Gwalior. The operation resulted in the busting of the rackets.

“Total seven young girls were found at the two Spa Centres. The girls were found in objectionable situations with men hailing from Gwalior only. Objectionable material too was seized from both the Spa Centres,” Dagar told TNIE on Monday.