Shiv Sena (UBT) MP flags alleged use of carcinogenic dye in roasted chana, urges Centre to act

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday raised serious concerns over the alleged illegal use of Auramine, a carcinogenic dye, in roasted chana and other food items, and wrote to Union Health Minister JP Nadda seeking urgent intervention.

In her letter, also addressed to the Union Minister for Food Processing, Chaturvedi said recent reports showed the industrial dye, commonly used in textiles and leather, was allegedly being added illegally to food products to enhance their appearance, in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

“This is not merely a violation of food safety norms – it is a threat to the health, safety, and trust of millions of Indian citizens, and a failure of regulatory oversight by the FSSAI,” she said in the letter.

She noted that Auramine is recognised by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (WHO) as a potential carcinogen, linked to cancers of the liver, kidney and bladder, as well as neurological harm.

“Despite these clear dangers and prohibitions, this adulteration continues unchecked,” Chaturvedi said.

She pointed out that “market surveillance has been weak, routine testing inadequate, public warnings delayed, and enforcement poor”.

“There are also insufficient compliance checks and no clear accountability for such lapses. These gaps have allowed an outright illegal and dangerous practice to persist without scrutiny or consequence,” the MP added.

Chaturvedi urged the Ministry to issue a national health alert on Auramine contamination and to conduct nationwide testing of roasted chana and related foods to identify contaminated batches and sources.

She sought strict enforcement measures, including inspections, laboratory testing, licence cancellation, fines and imprisonment for violators.

The MP said separate instructions should be issued to state health departments for parallel testing and enforcement.

“An internal audit of FSSAI protocols to identify systemic lapses enabling this violation,” she said.

She stressed that the “use of carcinogenic dyes in food is an unacceptable breach of public safety”.

“It is incumbent upon the Ministry to urgently intervene to protect public health and restore consumer confidence in food safety mechanisms,” Chaturvedi added.