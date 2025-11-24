Teaching aspirants hold twin protests over 'biased' marking scheme, recruitment delay; clash with police in Kolkata

KOLKATA: On a day the West Bengal School Service Commission is scheduled to publish the SLST results for recruitment of teachers to classes 9-10, two groups of job aspirants held separate protest marches here on Monday over "illegal" mark allotment and recruitment delays, reflecting persisting unrest in the state's school education sector.

Thousands of fresh SSC aspirants to classes 11 and 12 took out a march from the Sealdah Station in north Kolkata, breached multiple police barricades and clashed with personnel in uniform to reach the Esplanade area of central Kolkata, their destination.

The unrest broke out after police denied permission to protesters to march along their planned route to the Y-channel in Esplanade and tried to divert them to the Ramleela Maidan on CIT Road instead, which the protesters refused to accept.

Till reports last received, the agitating aspirants were holding a sit-in at the Esplanade crossing, throwing traffic along the arterial intersection out of gear.

The new aspirants demanded scrapping of the 'experience'-based 10 marks granted to previously appointed teachers whose panel was cancelled by the court in the jobs scam case, public display of all OMR sheets, and creation of one lakh additional teaching posts.