Teenage girl hangs herself in school; principal held after suicide note claims molestation

JASHPUR: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in the study room of a private school after accusing the principal of molesting and sexually harassing her in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, officials said on Monday.

The principal was arrested after the class 9 student allegedly used a saree to hang herself from a rod of the ceiling on Sunday evening.

The school is located in a village under the Bagicha police station limits, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh said, adding that the deceased was a resident of the Sitapur area in neighbouring Surguja district.

Police found a suicide note at the spot, which accused the school principal, Kuldipan Topno, of molestation and sexual harassment, following which he was arrested, the police officer said.

A case was registered, and further investigation is underway, he added.

A joint team comprising officials of the education, tribal, and police departments conducted an inquiry following the incident.