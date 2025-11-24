Two-thirds of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 fleet will be upgraded by end of 2026: Campbell

GURUGRAM: Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Monday said the year 2026 is set to witness significant changes to the airline’s fleet. Nearly two-thirds of the wide body Boeing 787-8 aircraft would be upgraded next year while the entire fleet would be upgraded by 2027.

Briefing newspersons at the Air India Training Academy at Gurugram, Wilson spoke at length about the wide body upgradation programme underway.

“The first two of our 787-788 legacy aircraft are undergoing upgradation in California and are receiving a completely new interior and wi-fi connectivity. They will come into service by February 2026. Thereafter, we will be pushing through two to three aircraft every month. So , all the 26 legacy 787-8 aircraft will be upgraded by the end of 2027. By the end of 2026, about two-thirds of the 787-8 fleet will be upgraded.”

These aircraft operate to mainland Europe, Australasia, and some of the major markets in SouthEast Asia.

“Over the course of 2026 you will see more and more of those routes being operated by the new world class Air India aircraft,” he added.