UN reforms a necessity, no longer optional: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a strong appeal for reforms in the UN Security Council and urged that the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) grouping should send a clear message that changes to global governance institutions are no longer optional but a pressing necessity.

Speaking at the IBSA leaders’ summit on the sidelines on the G20 summit in Johannesburg, Modi underscored the role of the grouping in projecting unity and cooperation at a time when the world appears increasingly fragmented.

“First, we all agree that global institutions do not reflect the realities of the 21st century. None of us is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. This clearly demonstrates that global institutions no longer represent today’s world. Therefore, IBSA must send a unified message to the world: institutional reform is not an option but a prerogative,” Modi said.

“At a time when the world appears fragmented and divided, IBSA can provide a message of unity, cooperation, and humanity,” Modi added, addressing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.