UP man found dead in pond after escaping custody; family alleges police negligence

LUCKNOW: A man in his twenties was found dead in a pond on Monday after he allegedly escaped from police custody in Bhadohi district. The man had been arrested for kidnapping a minor girl from another community.

While a purported suicide note was found a few metres from the pond accusing the girl and her family of driving him to take the extreme step, the deceased’s family refused to accept it as a case of death by suicide and alleged police negligence.

According to police sources, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, was placed under suspension and a probe was ordered into the matter.

Bhadohi Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shubham Agrawal said the inquiry was being conducted by him and that the victim’s father, a home guard constable, had been asked to file a complaint regarding the incident.

As per sources, a case was lodged against the victim 20 days ago for allegedly kidnapping a girl with the intention of luring her into premarital marriage. Police recovered the girl in Bhadohi on Thursday. She was produced before the court, her statement was recorded, and she was subsequently sent to a protection home.