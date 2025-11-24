With most party leaders back in Congress, Azad’s politics at the crossroads

SRINAGAR: In barely three years of its founding, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), founded by former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, has become largely non-functional, as nearly all leaders who joined from Congress have returned to the parent party.

Azad, the former CM, now has to decide whether to revive the defunct party or withdraw from politics in J&K, where he was a key political player till a few years ago.

On November 19, two former ministers Jugal Kishore Sharma and Abdul Majid Wani, along with ex-MLCs Subash Gupta and Brij Mohan Sharma, rejoined Congress after abandoning DPAP.

Their return signifies a near-complete reversal of the 2022 exodus, leaving Azad’s party with only three active members—Azad himself, party general secretary and former minister R S Chib, and spokesperson Salman Nizami.

The downfall of DPAP started after its disappointing performance in the 2024 J&K Assembly polls. The party had contested 23 out of 90 Assembly seats but failed to win a single seat. The party also drew a blank in five parliamentary seats from J&K and fared very badly in the polls.