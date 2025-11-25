28 Maoists including 19 women cadres surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
RAIPUR: A total of 28 cadres, including 19 women, of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) surrendered under the initiative ‘Poona Margham: From Rehabilitation to Reintegration’ in Narayanpur district, about 350 km south of Raipur, on Tuesday. They were carrying a cumulative reward of ₹89 lakh, Bastar police said.
With this, as many as 287 Maoist cadres in Narayanpur have abandoned the violent path and joined the mainstream this year.
Three Maoist cadres among the 28 formally handed over their weapons, a self-loading rifle, an INSAS assault rifle, and a .303 rifle, to the security forces.
“The rehabilitation of 28 Maoist cadres in Narayanpur reflects that the end of the violent and anti-people ideology is now near. The Maoists are placing their trust in the ‘Poona Margham’ initiative and choosing the path of peace, dignity, and sustainable progress,” said Sundarraj Pattlingam, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, who attended the occasion in the district.
In the last 50 days, around 515 Red rebels allegedly surrendered in the Bastar division, which incorporates seven Maoist-affected districts in south Chhattisgarh.
“The remaining Maoist cadres, including Politburo Member Devji, Central Committee Member Ramder, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) Member Pappa Rao, Deva (Barse Deva), and others, have no option left except to give up violence and join the mainstream,” the IG added.
Official legal procedures are being carried out for the rehabilitation and reintegration of all 28 cadres into society. ‘Poona Margham’ has turned into a significant step towards lasting peace and positive transformation in the Bastar region.
The rehabilitation is the result of the sustained, coordinated, and determined efforts of the local community, administration, police, and security forces of Narayanpur district, officials said.
Among those who surrendered were a Divisional Committee Member (Maad), members of the military wing PLGA company, Area Committee Members, technical team members, military platoon members, and Local Organising Squad members.
Since the BJP came to power in December 2023 in Chhattisgarh, around 2,300 Maoists have allegedly surrendered in the state.