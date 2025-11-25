28 Maoists including 19 women cadres surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

RAIPUR: A total of 28 cadres, including 19 women, of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) surrendered under the initiative ‘Poona Margham: From Rehabilitation to Reintegration’ in Narayanpur district, about 350 km south of Raipur, on Tuesday. They were carrying a cumulative reward of ₹89 lakh, Bastar police said.

With this, as many as 287 Maoist cadres in Narayanpur have abandoned the violent path and joined the mainstream this year.

Three Maoist cadres among the 28 formally handed over their weapons, a self-loading rifle, an INSAS assault rifle, and a .303 rifle, to the security forces.

“The rehabilitation of 28 Maoist cadres in Narayanpur reflects that the end of the violent and anti-people ideology is now near. The Maoists are placing their trust in the ‘Poona Margham’ initiative and choosing the path of peace, dignity, and sustainable progress,” said Sundarraj Pattlingam, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, who attended the occasion in the district.

In the last 50 days, around 515 Red rebels allegedly surrendered in the Bastar division, which incorporates seven Maoist-affected districts in south Chhattisgarh.