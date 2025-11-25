68-year-old Bhopal advocate dies by suicide after cyber fraud threats linked to terror funding

BHOPAL: Forty-one years after he performed the last rites of several people who died in the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, a 68-year-old advocate, Shiv Kumar Verma, died by suicide at his residence in the Madhya Pradesh capital, due to threats from cyber fraudsters who claimed he would be implicated in the funding of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Before hanging himself on Monday late night at his house in the Barkhedi area under Jahangirabad police station limits, Verma left behind a suicide note stating, “I’m ending my life, as someone has falsely opened an account in the HDFC Bank in my name and funded Pahalgam attack terrorist Asim Joji. I won’t be able to bear being branded an anti-national.” The same sheet of paper also mentioned that Verma had performed the last rites of several victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

According to staff at the Jahangirabad police station, who are probing the case, the primary investigation suggests the alleged role of cyber fraudsters who had threatened Verma over the phone and may also have kept him under “digital arrest”.

The incident occurred while Verma’s wife was away in Delhi. She had reportedly been calling him since Monday evening, and after receiving no response despite multiple attempts, she contacted the tenant living in the house. It was the tenant who subsequently found Verma hanging in his room.