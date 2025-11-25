Ambedkar, Constitution subjected to ‘ferocious assault’ by RSS: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday recalled that B R Ambedkar had moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly 76 years ago for the formal adoption of the draft Constitution and claimed that Ambedkar as well as the Constitution, were then subject to a “ferocious assault” by the RSS, which has continued since.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, also recalled that in his closing speech before moving the resolution, Ambedkar had hailed the role of the Congress in drafting the Constitution.

“Today, exactly 76 years ago, Dr Ambedkar moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly for the formal adoption of the Draft Constitution of India,” he said.

“Ambedkar’s closing speech on that occasion is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever made by anybody anywhere in the 20th century,” Ramesh said on X.