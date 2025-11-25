Bihar cabinet approves proposal to generate one crore jobs in next five years

PATNA: The newly formed Bihar cabinet at its first meeting on Tuesday discussed on State government’s plans to generate one crore job opportunities for the youngsters over the next five years.
Briefing media persons after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit said that the discussion at the cabinet meeting focused on extensive employment creation and industrial expansion.
He said that a defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city would be established to make Bihar a ‘tech hub’ of Eastern India.
He also said that the State would be developed as a ‘back-end hub and global workplace’ under the new-age economy over the next five years. He stated that dedicated committees have been set up to achieve these goals.
The committee, headed by the Chief Secretary (CS), will work on an action plan to implement and monitor the new tech hub, Amrit said, adding that the advisors and experts in the field will be the members of the committee.
The committee will submit its report within six months, after which the work will commence on the project, said the Chief Secretary, who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Industries Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Mihir Kumar Singh and Urban Development and Housing Department’s Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh during the briefing.
Amrit said, a committee will be set up for the purpose. People having national and international exposure will be made members of the committee, whose job will be to prepare an action plan, besides having continuous monitoring of the project. He said that work on the project will start after getting the committee’s report at the earliest.
With a view to expanding and promoting talented entrepreneurs and youngsters for setting up start-ups and a new age economy, the Cabinet also decided to constitute a committee that will include youngsters and entrepreneurs as its members to accommodate the benefit of their experience.
Chief Secretary said that the idea is to expedite the process of industrialisation in order to create employment opportunities in the State.
The cabinet also decided to set up 25 new sugar mills in the State, Chief Secretary said, while adding that a high-level committee will also be constituted under his chairmanship.
Stating that nine sugar mills are currently closed in the State, he said that the high-level committee will help open new sugar mills besides reviving the old and closed units.
The committee’s recommendations will be implemented at the earliest.
The move will help farmers get higher returns and local people get employment opportunities.
It is also decided to set up “Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission” to make Bihar a leading state in the field of AI, Amrit said, adding that the best brains, companies and private players will be co-opted in the Mission.
AI and its usage will help formulate the policy and institutionalise, AI ecosystem will be developed in leading industries/institutions, and an AI-related Centre of Excellence to be set up. AI will promote research, patents and enterprise at an international standard.