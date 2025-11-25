Bihar cabinet approves proposal to generate one crore jobs in next five years

He also said that the State would be developed as a ‘back-end hub and global workplace’ under the new-age economy over the next five years. He stated that dedicated committees have been set up to achieve these goals.

The committee, headed by the Chief Secretary (CS), will work on an action plan to implement and monitor the new tech hub, Amrit said, adding that the advisors and experts in the field will be the members of the committee.

The committee will submit its report within six months, after which the work will commence on the project, said the Chief Secretary, who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Industries Department’s Additional Chief Secretary Mihir Kumar Singh and Urban Development and Housing Department’s Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh during the briefing.

Amrit said, a committee will be set up for the purpose. People having national and international exposure will be made members of the committee, whose job will be to prepare an action plan, besides having continuous monitoring of the project. He said that work on the project will start after getting the committee’s report at the earliest.

With a view to expanding and promoting talented entrepreneurs and youngsters for setting up start-ups and a new age economy, the Cabinet also decided to constitute a committee that will include youngsters and entrepreneurs as its members to accommodate the benefit of their experience.