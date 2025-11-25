'Centuries-old wounds are healing', says PM Modi after hoisting saffron flag at Ayodhya Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “wounds and pain of centuries are healing today” as he ceremonially hoisted a saffron Dharma flag atop the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction.

Describing the moment as the fulfilment of a 500-year-old resolve, PM Modi said the flag embodied the ideals of Lord Ram and symbolised the triumph of truth and righteousness.

Modi was joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the flag-hoisting ritual. The event took place during the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’, a period regarded as auspicious in Hindu tradition.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet by 20 feet, carries an intricate design featuring a radiant Sun, the sacred ‘Om’ symbol, and the Kovidara tree. According to temple authorities, the saffron colour represents fire, sacrifice, and the rising sun, emblems of spiritual strength and dedication.

Calling the moment "epochal," the prime minister said Ayodhya was witnessing another historic milestone and added that "the entire country and the world are immersed in Ram."

Modi said the sacred flag would stand as a testament that "truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood," and congratulated Ram 'bhakts' along with all those who contributed to the construction of the temple.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Our Ram does not discriminate, and we too are moving forward with the same spirit," urging citizens to embrace inclusivity as the nation advances.

He said that by 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, the country must achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation, adding that "we will have to awaken the Ram within us" to realise this vision.

Modi stressed the need to take pride in India's civilisational heritage and "break free from the mentality of slavery," calling for a decisive effort over the next 10 years to shed inherited inferiority complexes.

He said the influence of Macaulay's legacy persisted long after Independence, asserting that India must rid itself of this mindset to progress.

Rejecting what he termed a "distortion" that democracy was borrowed from abroad, Modi said, "India is the birthplace of democracy and it is embedded in our DNA."