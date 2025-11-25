CJI makes new rule on urgent hearing

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Surya Kant, who became the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others, attended the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It marked a personal milestone for the 62-year-old judge from Haryana’s Hisar district, who took the oath in Hindi, invoking God. Moments later, he walked over to greet the prime minister.

Justice Kant succeeds Justice B R Gavai and will serve until February 9, 2027, when he turns 65. His judicial career includes contributions to several landmark verdicts — from the Presidential Reference on removing timelines for governors to the abrogation of Article 370, the Pegasus spyware matter, questions of free speech, citizenship rights, and the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls. He was also on the bench that put the sedition law on hold, directing that no new FIRs be filed until the Centre completes its review.