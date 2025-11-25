Dec 14 rally against ‘vote theft’ a pure Congress show

NEW DELHI: INDIA bloc constituents will not take part in the December 14 rally being organised by the Congress to protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s alleged “vote theft”. Party leaders insist that it will be “a purely Congress affair” and the decision to go solo was firmed up at the AICC review meeting early last week.
A senior Congress leader told this newspaper that the rally at Ramlila Maidan would be “completely a Congress show” aimed at conveying that the party has consistently been at the forefront of exposing irregularities in the electoral process.
“We have been campaigning on this issue for months and has collected five crore signatures from across the country against ‘vote chori’. The party has invested its organisational strength on the matter. This protest is specifically our initiative,” the leader said, adding that the party is expecting a huge turnout driven by state units that have been asked to mobilise workers from constituencies where alleged irregularities have surfaced.
According to sources, the decision was finalised during the AICC review meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with key office-bearers from 12 states and Union Territories (UT), where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls is underway.
The meeting was attended by former party president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries, state unit chiefs, Congress Legislature Party leaders and secretaries of 12 states and UTs where the SIR is underway.
The states and UTs are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.
Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026. Phase 2 of the SIR exercise began on November 4 and will continue till December 4. The party has alleged that the EC is now a “blatantly partisan player” that is “completely destroying” the very concept of a level-playing field for all political parties.
After the EC rolled out the second phase of the SIR on October 27, opposition-ruled states Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala have escalated their objections to the EC’s move by seeking legal options. Despite being a key constituent of the INDIA bloc and a primary opposition party, the Congress had not convened a joint meeting or crafted a coordinated strategy with its alliance partners on the SIR issue until now.
On Sunday, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the EC, linking the ongoing SIR directly to the deaths of 16 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) over nearly three weeks. Gandhi alleged that the EC’s rushed, paperwork-heavy process is a ‘deliberate ploy’ to harass citizens and enable voter fraud.
