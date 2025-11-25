DGCA removes ATC official from duty after Afghanistan flight lands on wrong runway at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Following the landing of a Kabul–Delhi flight on the wrong runway on Sunday, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Monday rostered the airport’s Air Traffic Control controller, according to sources.

The official had failed to alert the Flight Captain that the flight was approaching the wrong runway before it landed.

Flight AFG-311, operated by Ariana Afghan, was given clearance to land on RWY 29L, explained an official. However, the aircraft landed on the RWY 29R.

A potential tragedy was averted as an Air India flight to Riyadh, which was on the runway, took off just a few minutes prior to the landing of the Afghan flight.

“The Flight Captain lost sight of the Instrument. Landing System at four nautical miles and the aircraft turned right after which the captain landed with the aid of visual approach on RWY 29R,” the official explained.

Meanwhile, the ATC has confirmed that FG 311 was given landing clearance for RWY 29L and the Captain also acknowledged he had clearance for RWY 29L only.