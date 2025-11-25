Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi served notice to vacate 10 Circular Road bungalow in Patna

The RJD suffered a humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections. The party won only 25 seats in this election, compared to 75 in the 2020 Assembly polls. “Rabri and her family will have to vacate the 10 Circular Road bungalow after 20 years,” a senior RJD leader said.

The notice was issued by Shiv Ranjan, joint secretary-cum-estate officer of the Building Construction Department. It, however, did not mention any deadline for vacating the bungalow.

He said the RJD’s first family will have to shift to the bungalow earmarked for the Opposition Leader in the state Legislative Council. Rohini Acharya, Lalu’s daughter, took to X to express her anger over the government’s action.

“This is ‘Sushashan Babu’s development model… It seems that it intends to humiliate Lalu Prasad Yadav who has been asked to vacate the house. You can make him to evict from house but how can erase his contributions from hearts of millions of people,” she wrote on her social media handle.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s wife, Rajshree Yadav, along with her children, Katyayani and Iraj, has left for New Delhi, indicating a temporary relocation of the family. Tejashwi, however, will remain in Bihar.

Earlier, the election setback cast light on tension within Lalu Prasad’s family. Social media posts from Rohini Acharya suggested that she has already distanced herself from both politics and family affairs.

Tejashwi has so far not responded to Rohini Acharya’s outburst against his close aides, including Sanjay Yadav and others.