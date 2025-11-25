Government to release Constitution in nine regional languages, including Nepali, on Constitution Day

NEW DELHI: Marking this year’s Constitution Day celebrations, the Government will release translated versions of the Constitution of India in nine languages, including Nepali, enabling people in neighbouring Nepal, with whom India shares deep cultural and religious ties, to access the document in their own language, officials said.

The other languages include Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese. The translations have been prepared by the Legislative Department of the Union Law Ministry.

The event will be held on Wednesday in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building, now renamed Samvidhan Sadan. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the function as the chief guest and deliver an address.

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members from both Houses, and other dignitaries, including heads of diplomatic missions in the national capital, are expected to attend the event.