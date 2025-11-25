Guwahati Diary | Promoting human-elephant coexistence

As part of efforts to strengthen conservation awareness and encourage peaceful co-existence between vulnerable communities and wild elephants, biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak, with support from the SBI Foundation, conducted two school outreach programmes in Udalguri and Tamulpur districts. These activities were also designed to highlight the importance of adopting simple, practical measures to reduce risks for both communities and wildlife. At one school, the team delivered ‘Gajah Katha’ - Part I, the organisation’s signature educational module that introduces students to elephant behaviour.
Police buildings turn blue on World Children’s Day
On the World Children’s Day, all major infrastructure and buildings of the Assam Police across the state were illuminated in blue. DGP Harmeet Singh ceremonially illuminated the Assam Police Headquarters as a part of the worldwide “Go Blue” campaign, symbolising a commitment to upholding children’s rights. “We observe Child Rights Week every year through a series of activities aimed at reinforcing our dedication to protecting and promoting children’s rights,” Singh said. The “Go Blue” campaign encourages communities around the world to light up public spaces in blue on the World Children’s Day.
Inland water transport network to get a boost
Assam’s inland water transport network and industrial logistics are set to get a boost. The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed two MoU to strengthen the state’s inland water transport network and industrial logistics. The agreements—one with Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd and with the Government of Assam—to promote movement of cargo and passengers through state’s extensive river systems, advancing goals of sustainable connectivity and regional growth. In view of multiple development projects in Northeast, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a comprehensive review meet.
