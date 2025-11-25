'Inalienable part of India': MEA responds after China defends detention of Arunachal woman

India has issued a strong demarche (a formal diplomatic protest) to the Chinese side, in Beijing and in Delhi.

India took strong exception to China over the “arbitrary detention” of Thongdok, while firmly reiterating that the state is an “integral and inalienable” part of the country.

Responding to media queries on recent remarks by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the woman, who held a valid Indian passport, was detained while transiting through Shanghai International Airport en route to Japan.

Jaiswal said the matter had been taken up “strongly” with Chinese authorities, who have yet to "explain" their actions. He said that the detention violated international air travel conventions as well as China’s own rules permitting 24-hour visa-free transit for all nationalities.

Reasserting India’s position, the MEA spokesperson said: "No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India."

Earlier, China denied allegations that an Indian woman was harassed by Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Airport.