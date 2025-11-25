Indian Army, Nepalese Army kick off 19th edition of bilateral exercise, focus on niche technologies

NEW DELHI: Soldiers of the Indian Army and Nepalese Army on Tuesday began the joint military exercise "Exercise SURYAKIRAN XIX - 2025" at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The 14-day exercise is being conducted from November 25 to December 8. It is the 19th edition of this institutionalised bilateral Army exercise.
The soldiers, apart from the conventional training exercise, will also be undergoing simulation of situations demanding the use of niche technologies.
The Indian Army in a statement said, "This edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN-XIX will focus on incorporating niche and emerging technologies, including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), drone-based ISR, AI-enabled decision support tools, unmanned logistic vehicles and armoured protection platforms, enabling both armies to refine and adapt Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for operating in counter terrorism environment aligned to prevailing global dynamics."
The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse conduct of sub conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate. The scope of the exercise is to strengthen battalion-level synergy in Jungle Warfare, Counter-Terrorism Operations in Mountainous Terrain, Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR), Medical Response, Environmental Conservation, and Integrated Ground-Aviation Operations, the Indian Army added.
The Indian contingent of 334 personnel is being represented mainly by troops from the Assam Regiment. The Nepal side is being represented by 334 personnel represented mainly by troops from the Devi Datta Regiment.
Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reduce the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations, said the Army.
Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants to mutually learn from each other, it said, adding that this will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and Nepal Army.