Indian Army, Nepalese Army kick off 19th edition of bilateral exercise, focus on niche technologies

NEW DELHI: Soldiers of the Indian Army and Nepalese Army on Tuesday began the joint military exercise "Exercise SURYAKIRAN XIX - 2025" at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. The 14-day exercise is being conducted from November 25 to December 8. It is the 19th edition of this institutionalised bilateral Army exercise.

The soldiers, apart from the conventional training exercise, will also be undergoing simulation of situations demanding the use of niche technologies.

The Indian Army in a statement said, "This edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN-XIX will focus on incorporating niche and emerging technologies, including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), drone-based ISR, AI-enabled decision support tools, unmanned logistic vehicles and armoured protection platforms, enabling both armies to refine and adapt Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for operating in counter terrorism environment aligned to prevailing global dynamics."