Investor Connect Meet: Chhattisgarh secures Rs 6,826.25 crore investment proposal in Steel, Tourism

RAIPUR: The state has received investment proposals of over Rs 6,321 crore in industries and Rs 505 crore in tourism sector and is expected to generate employment for over 3,000 people.

During the event, ‘Invitation to Invest’ letters were handed over to all participating companies by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to enable them to begin work promptly.

Addressing the investors, CM Sai said that Bastar is witnessing a remarkable turnaround, with Maoist violence declining and improvements in roads, internet connectivity, and security.

“Bastar is fast emerging as a new hub for both investment and tourism, with the government targeting a completely Naxal-free Bastar by March 26, 2026”, the CM said and further highlighted that Chhattisgarh is among India’s leading power-producing states and recently received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.5 lakh crore at the Energy Summit, with work commencing on several projects.

The biggest investment of Rs 3,769 crore in Delhi came from Green Energy Innovation Pvt. Ltd. for setting up a 50 MW waste-to-energy plant that will generate electricity from waste.