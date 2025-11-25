Jharkhand HC withdraws stay on CM Hemant Soren’s exemption from appearing in MP/MLA court

RANCHI: In a setback to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday vacated the interim order issued on 4 December 2024, which had exempted him from personal appearance before the Ranchi MP/MLA Court in a case related to allegedly disobeying summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary also directed the Ranchi MP/MLA Court to continue the trial process and proceed with the case.

During the hearing, the state government requested additional time and an extension of the interim relief. The High Court rejected the request and vacated the previously issued interim order.

The Chief Minister had earlier filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance, but the lower court rejected it. Challenging this order, Soren approached the High Court, seeking dismissal of the case pending before the lower court. The High Court then stayed the lower court’s direction requiring the Chief Minister to appear, a stay that has now been vacated.

The complaint was initially filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court but was transferred to the MP/MLA Court on 3 June. The complaint, filed on 20 February, invoked Section 63 of the PMLA and Section 174 of the IPC against Soren for allegedly disobeying the ED’s summonses.

Taking cognisance of the case on 4 March 2024, the court observed prima facie that Soren had disobeyed the summonses.