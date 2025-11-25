Level up: PMO to babus on cabinet notes

NEW DELHI: In a sharp message to the bureaucracy, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has ordered all ministries to stop working in silos, drop blame games and prepare only “high quality” cabinet notes that match Indian policies and projects with global standards.

The strongly worded directive, issued last week, asks secretaries to shed “routine bureaucratic mindset” and focus on “value addition” while drafting or commenting on cabinet notes — proposals which ministers submit before the government for approval on major policy decisions.

The PMO made it clear that these instructions reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal views and must be strictly followed by all.

“Finalisation of cabinet notes should be monitored regularly to avoid delays. Ministries must focus on value addition rather than routine comments,” the note reads. It emphasises early inter-ministerial consultations and, if required, face-to-face meetings to iron out differences instead of letting files gather dust in endless back-and-forth.

The PMO said: “Proposals submitted to Cabinet Committees relating to various projects/schemes/programmes and policies should, wherever possible, incorporate details of benchmarking with global standards with respect to that proposal.”