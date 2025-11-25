Major controversy erupts in Madhya Pradesh over IAS officer’s objectionable remark about Brahmin girls

BHOPAL: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Santosh Verma, having a controversial past, has kicked up a fresh row with an objectionable remark about Brahmin girls in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the provincial meeting of the Anusuchit Jati Evam Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS), the association’s newly elected provincial president Santosh Verma reportedly made an objectionable remark about Brahmin girls.

“Reservations will continue till a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or allows her to have a relationship with him,” Verma reportedly said at the event held in Bhopal’s Ambedkar Maidan on Sunday.

As the video went viral across social media platforms on Monday, Brahmin organizations, while condemning the IAS officer’s remark as “indecent, casteist and extremely insulting to Brahmin daughters,” demanded strict action against the bureaucrat.

“We demand an immediate FIR against the officer for his highly indecent remarks about Brahmin daughters. If no FIR is registered against him, the entire Brahmin samaj will resort to state-wide protest,” Pushpendra Mishra, the state president of All India Brahmin Samaj demanded.

Mishra added that the remarks by the IAS officer violate the Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, due to which stern action against him becomes even more important.

A leader of the MP Mantralaya Sewa Adhikari-Karamchari Sangh, Er Sudhir Nayak, while terming the remark by the IAS officer, as “Highly objectionable and insulting for the general category people,” demanded action against Verma under the Civil Service (Conduct) Rules.

Controversies aren’t new to Verma, who was originally an MP State Administrative Service officer. He was in news in 2021-22, allegedly forging court orders and faking signatures of a special court judge, for falsely claiming relief in cases against him. He was arrested after the concerned judge filed a complaint against him for forging court orders, which pertained to alleged criminal intimidation of a woman.

He had reportedly used the forged documents to secure promotion from the state administrative cadre to Indian Administrative Service (IAS)