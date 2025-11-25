Modi to chair DGP meet, AI in probe, ‘white-collar’ terror modules top agenda

NEW DELHI: White-collar terror modules, new patterns of radicalisation and the push to use AI to counter crime and terror will form the core of discussions at the upcoming DGP/IGP Conference, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior officials said on Monday.
The conference, organised annually by the Intelligence Bureau in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, brings the country’s top police leadership and the PM and home minister to Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from November 28 to 30.
Top officers heading law enforcement, intelligence and investigative bodies are preparing detailed notes on “white-collar terror modules” and rising radicalisation trends. The November 10 blast in Delhi, which killed 13 people, has pushed the issue back into focus. The emergence of educated operatives has unsettled agencies, with one senior officer saying the involvement of doctors in the Delhi attack and plots “to strike across India through armed drones and rockets has left all the police bodies in awe”.
Sources said the deaths of nine police personnel and injuries to 32 others in Jammu and Kashmir — caused by mishandling explosives and the lack of a uniform national protocol —have highlighted the urgent need for a “proper pan-India standard operating procedure”.
A senior officer said the changing geopolitical climate around India will be another area of deep discussion. “…whether Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the issue of radicals have become a major issue”, he said, adding that the platform is expected to host “a lot of deliberations… pertaining to new challenges the country is facing”.
The agenda will also cover Naxalism, insurgency in the Northeast, the influx of foreign nationals and rising cybercrime, particularly digital arrests. “…the use of artificial intelligence to counter law enforcement issues will also be part of the discussion,” said an officer. He added that the PM will review the year-long performance and achievements of all law enforcement agencies.