Modi to chair DGP meet, AI in probe, ‘white-collar’ terror modules top agenda

NEW DELHI: White-collar terror modules, new patterns of radicalisation and the push to use AI to counter crime and terror will form the core of discussions at the upcoming DGP/IGP Conference, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior officials said on Monday.

The conference, organised annually by the Intelligence Bureau in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, brings the country’s top police leadership and the PM and home minister to Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from November 28 to 30.

Top officers heading law enforcement, intelligence and investigative bodies are preparing detailed notes on “white-collar terror modules” and rising radicalisation trends. The November 10 blast in Delhi, which killed 13 people, has pushed the issue back into focus. The emergence of educated operatives has unsettled agencies, with one senior officer saying the involvement of doctors in the Delhi attack and plots “to strike across India through armed drones and rockets has left all the police bodies in awe”.