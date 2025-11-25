Modi to kickstart ‘Mission Bengal’ with public rally

The BJP has drawn up a fresh strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls. “Bengal might not go the way Bihar did because caste dynamics don’t play the same role here,” a senior functionary said. He added that the BJP’s focus would be on consolidating Hindu voters “who are less outspoken even after being subjected to exploitation by rowdy elements of a particular community enjoying government patronage”.

The state has been divided into 5–6 organisational zones, each monitored by senior leaders from outside Bengal. The party is spotlighting alleged law-and-order failures and “Jungle-Raj under TMC”, echoing its Bihar campaign. “With women and youth, we will take the same approach that helped us in Bihar,” a BJP leader said, citing the Prime Minister’s recent assertion that “Bengal bhi mukt hoga Jungle-raj se jald”.

As the SIR continues, the party expects large deletions of “dead and bogus voters”, which it claims will reduce the TMC’s advantage. The BJP has set up more than 71,000 booth committees and brought in leaders such as Bhupender Yadav, Biplab Deb, Amit Malviya and Sunil Bansal to strengthen ground operations.