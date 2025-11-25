National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah gives December 20 ultimatum to Omar govt on reservation row

SRINAGAR: Disgruntled National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah has given the Omar Abdullah–led government in Jammu and Kashmir a December 20 deadline to resolve the contentious reservation issue, warning that he will join youth-led protests if the matter remains unaddressed.

Ruhullah’s ultimatum has intensified tensions around the reservation policy, which has already triggered widespread anger among students and job aspirants from the Open Merit category across the UT.

Expressing frustration over the government’s inaction, Ruhullah said the administration had failed to grasp the “agony and hopelessness” among young aspirants. “This is suffocating an entire young generation and pushing them to the wall. Doesn’t even today’s case at Vaishno Devi University open their eyes to the urgency of resolving this issue?” he asked.

He recalled that the government had promised a “balanced reservation policy” last year. “Those six months turned into a year. Before the Budgam Assembly bypolls, they said ‘a few days’. Those few days have now stretched into more than a month,” he said.

Even if the issue is resolved later, he added, it would not make up for “the years lost and vacancies already gone”. Accusing the government of allowing personal egos to stall progress, he said he would step aside for a month if that helped. “Meet the students, resolve the issue rationally, take them into your fold. Curse me, turn them against me, but please resolve what concerns their careers,” he urged.