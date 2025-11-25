Obesity emerging as major epidemic driving India’s preventable disease burden: Report

NEW DELHI: Nearly one in four adults in India is now obese, and worrying trends are also emerging among children, according to a new report released on the eve of Anti-Obesity Day on Tuesday.

The report by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) warned that the situation is set to worsen in the coming decades, with almost one-third of the country’s population projected to be obese by 2050, driven primarily by sedentary lifestyles, high-calorie diets and genetic susceptibility.

“Obesity is no longer a future concern but an epidemic that is driving India’s growing burden of preventable disease, affecting not only the health of the country but its economic prosperity,” the report said.

According to the findings in Building on Success to Secure India’s Future Health, obesity is estimated to cost the country’s health system about USD 2.4 billion annually and weigh down economic productivity by an estimated USD 28.9 billion a year, or about 1 per cent of GDP.

The report, launched as part of a high-level roundtable discussion on the future of India’s health resilience, stated that India still has the opportunity to slow this trajectory before the projected scenarios materialise.

Vivek Agarwal, Country Director, TBI, said, “India’s leadership in digital health gives it a unique opportunity to redefine preventive care for the world. By combining technology, data, and community-driven action, India can not only reduce the growing burden of obesity but also build a stronger, more resilient health system for future generations.”

Maulik Chokshi, Global Director of Health Systems Research and Policy at ACCESS Health International, said, “Preventive health must become a central pillar of India’s growth story. The government’s focus on digital platforms and community health is already transforming outcomes, but tackling obesity will require a whole-of-society effort – linking policy, innovation, and behavioural change at the individual level. Reports like this can help chart the course for that collective action.”