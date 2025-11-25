PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya’s Ram temple, marking completion of construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag atop the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya, an event that marked the formal completion of the temple’s construction.

Modi was joined by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the flag-hoisting ritual. The event took place during the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’, a period regarded as auspicious in Hindu tradition.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet by 20 feet, carries an intricate design featuring a radiant Sun, the sacred ‘Om’ symbol, and the Kovidara tree. According to temple authorities, the saffron colour represents fire, sacrifice, and the rising sun, emblems of spiritual strength and dedication.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said the Dhwajarohan ceremony symbolises the formal culmination of the temple’s construction activities.

Before the flag hoisting ceremony, the Prime Minister held a roadshow from the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport to the temple complex.

A large number of residents and devotees, including women and youth, lined the route, showering flower petals as Modi’s convoy passed amid heavy security deployment. Many waved the tricolour, while others held BJP flags with the lotus emblem.

Upon arrival, Governor Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath formally welcomed the Prime Minister. Adityanath later posted on X, describing Ayodhya as the “foremost of the seven sacred cities” and extending a “hearty welcome” to Modi.