SIR Phase II: Over 50.54 crore enumeration forms distributed with 99.16 per cent coverage

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a detailed data list on the number of enumeration forms distributed among electors and their digitisation in the past 21 days since the exercise was launched on November 4.
Out of the total 50,97,44,423 existing voters, 50,54,82,771 of them have been handed over the pre-filled forms, clocking 99.16 per cent, and over 28 crore (56.34 per cent) of them have been digitised.
According to the ECI data, among the States, the maximum of over 15,38,71,940 crore forms have been handed over in Uttar Pradesh, which has a total voters’ base of 15,44,30,092.
In West Bengal, where the ruling TMC has been opposing the exercise, 7,64,59,129 voters have been handed over the enumeration forms against the total voters’ base of 7,66,37529.
In the second phase after Bihar, the ECI has launched the SIR in nine states and three Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and the UT of Puducherry, which are going to assembly polls next year.
The ongoing Enumeration Phase will continue till December 4, 2025.
States such as Goa and Lakshadweep have achieved 100 per cent distribution of enumeration forms, reflecting efficient ground-level coordination, the ECI data revealed.
Besides these two, all the states and Union Territories have crossed the 99 per cent mark in the distribution of enumeration forms.
Meanwhile, Election Commission officials have managed to digitise over 56 per cent of the signed enumeration forms received, with Lakshadweep striking a rate of 99.33 per cent with 57,428 in absolute number against the total of 57,813 voters.
Uttar Pradesh has reported the slowest rate of digitisation with 34.03 per cent, with an absolute number of 5,25,53,479.
More than 5.33 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 7.64 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) have been deployed to ensure every eligible elector is reached, the ECI said, adding that all recognised political parties have been asked to appoint additional BLAs to strengthen field-level verification and enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls.