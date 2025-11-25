SIR Phase II: Over 50.54 crore enumeration forms distributed with 99.16 per cent coverage

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a detailed data list on the number of enumeration forms distributed among electors and their digitisation in the past 21 days since the exercise was launched on November 4.

Out of the total 50,97,44,423 existing voters, 50,54,82,771 of them have been handed over the pre-filled forms, clocking 99.16 per cent, and over 28 crore (56.34 per cent) of them have been digitised.

According to the ECI data, among the States, the maximum of over 15,38,71,940 crore forms have been handed over in Uttar Pradesh, which has a total voters’ base of 15,44,30,092.