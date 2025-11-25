Sukhbir Badal calls for unity among Panthic factions, stresses on collective strength to regain political power

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal issued a passionate appeal for unity among all Panthic factions, asserting that only collective strength could help Sikhs regain political power and protect their institutions.

Addressing the gathering at the 350th martyrdom anniversary event of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, organised by the SGPC at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to the Sikh community to unite under the banner of the SAD to take back the management of Sikh institutions and shrines which had been taken over by the Centre and various State governments.

"Till the time you are not united under a single banner, you cannot protect your religious institutions. Christians or Hindus never speak against their religious institutions, but Sikhs are weakening themselves,” he remarked.