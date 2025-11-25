Sukhbir Badal calls for unity among Panthic factions, stresses on collective strength to regain political power

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal issued a passionate appeal for unity among all Panthic factions, asserting that only collective strength could help Sikhs regain political power and protect their institutions.
Addressing the gathering at the 350th martyrdom anniversary event of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, organised by the SGPC at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal appealed to the Sikh community to unite under the banner of the SAD to take back the management of Sikh institutions and shrines which had been taken over by the Centre and various State governments.
"Till the time you are not united under a single banner, you cannot protect your religious institutions. Christians or Hindus never speak against their religious institutions, but Sikhs are weakening themselves,” he remarked.
He said the management of Sri Huzoor Sahib and Patna Sahib was taken away from the community because the party had been weakened.
He said the central intrigue, coupled with the overreach of the Haryana government, had led to the creation of a separate Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for Haryana.
He added that Parkash Singh Badal had already declared Anandpur Sahib a holy city 15 years ago and claimed that major development in the area occurred during the Akali governments.
Sukhbir criticised the Punjab Chief Minister for speaking against the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, saying that no one dared to do so.
He said anybody who did not honour the Jathedar of the apex religious seat of the Sikh Panth was an enemy of the entire community.
“You should not tolerate such insults under any circumstances”, he added.
Badal also appealed to the community to recognise the forces that were trying to weaken it.
“Wake up and see who you are and who are the ones who are weakening the community from within by touting themselves to be one of our own.’’
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Union government was encroaching on Punjab’s rights, the issues of Punjab University, appointment of a Lieutenant Governor over Chandigarh, and deployment of CISF in Bhakra are examples of Delhi’s attempts to weaken Punjab.