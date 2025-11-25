Uttarakhand turns to hydroseeding to tackle persistent landslides on Badrinath highway

DEHRADUN: Facing relentless landslides in one of India's top 10 most vulnerable districts, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is now turning to an advanced biological solution, hydroseeding, to stabilise a critical stretch of the Badrinath Highway near Kameda in Gauchar.
This shift comes after earlier engineering interventions allegedly failed to contain the erosion that has long threatened this vital route.
The 120-metre stretch near Kameda, located in the highly landslide-prone Rudraprayag district, experiences significant debris flow during the monsoon season. For over five years, the slope above the highway has continually shed soil, rocks and boulders, frequently disrupting traffic for hours.
"For more than five years, the slope here has been unstable. When the rains hit, large boulders roll onto the highway," stated a local resident, requesting anonymity due to the frequent closures.
Previously, NHAI had attempted stabilisation using conventional engineering methods. Steel netting anchored by 6 to 8-inch iron rods (anchors) was installed into the slope before the monsoon. However, heavy rains led to substantial slippage, allegedly rendering the nets ineffective.
Now, the focus has shifted to Hydroseeding Mulch, a technique involving the spraying of a mixture of seeds, water and fertiliser onto the slope.
"We are employing Hydroseeding Mulch to prevent further landslides in this steep terrain. We anticipate this method will be effective," said JP Sharma, Project Manager at RCC Developers, associated with the project. "We are currently verifying the existing anchors before fully implementing this technique, as this method has proven successful in mountainous regions."
Hydroseeding is an advanced bio-engineering technique designed to rapidly establish a protective layer of grass or vegetation on steep slopes, roadsides and mining areas. The mixture includes mulch fibres that bind the soil together, preventing erosion from heavy rain or wind, while the seeds germinate to create a living root structure for long-term stability.
The urgency of this stabilisation effort is underscored by recent data classifying India's most vulnerable zones. Official sources confirm that Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand are among the top 10 most landslide-prone districts in the country.
Apart from Rudraprayag and Tehri in Uttarakhand, the list of high-risk districts also includes:
• Kerala: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode.
• Jammu and Kashmir: Rajouri and Poonch.
• Sikkim: South and East Sikkim.
The NHAI hopes that this biological intervention will finally stabilise the Badrinath route before the next monsoon season arrives.