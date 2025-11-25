Woman injured in accident involving vehicle from Ajit Pawar's convoy dies

BEED: A woman who, along with her husband and two minor daughters, was injured after a vehicle in the convoy of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar rammed into their motorcycle in Beed district, died on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on Telgaon-Dharur Road in Dharur tehsil on November 22, they said.

Deputy CM Pawar was travelling from Partur in Jalna district to Ausa in Latur district when a fire brigade vehicle in his convoy hit a motorcycle on which the couple and their two daughters were going, as per the police.

Vishnu Sude (35), his wife Kusum (30) and their two daughters - aged 6 and 9 - sustained injuries, an official of Dharur police station said.

They were immediately taken to Dharur Rural Hospital and later shifted to Sahyadri Hospital in Latur.

Kusum's condition remained extremely critical and she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning, the official said.

Her husband and daughters are currently undergoing treatment.

After the accident, the police had registered a case of rash driving against the fire brigade vehicle's driver, the official said.