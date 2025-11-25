World-class university named after Guru Tegh Bahadur to be set up in Anandpur Sahib, says Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Punjab assembly unanimously passed a resolution declaring Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and the walled city of Amritsar as holy cities. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that a world-class university in the name of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur will be set up at Anandpur Sahib.

Addressing a gathering at the concluding ceremony of the government-organised Sarv Dharam Sammelan at Guru Ka Bagh, Baba Budha Dal Cantonment, held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, CM Mann said, "A world-class university in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be set up here."’

He added that the proposed university would become a global centre for high-quality education, research, interfaith dialogue and studies inspired by the Guru’s message of human rights, peace and sacrifice. “Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur laid down his life for defending the right to faith and freedom. Establishing a world-class university in his name is the least we can do to inspire future generations with his teachings,” Mann said.

He said that the Punjab government is committed to developing Anandpur Sahib not only as a spiritual capital but also as a centre of academic excellence and global learning.

Mann said that the announcement formed part of a broader vision for infrastructural and cultural uplift of the area. He said more developmental decisions would follow in harmony with the sentiments of devotees visiting the birthplace of the Khalsa.