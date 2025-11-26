99% of voters supplied with enumeration forms in Kerala: EC tells SC opposing pleas to defer SIR of electoral rolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday opposed the pleas to defer Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing ECI, told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that 99% of voters have been supplied with the enumeration forms, and 50% of the forms have been digitised.

The Kerala government had earlier filed petitions to postpone the revision of electoral rolls as the local body elections are scheduled to take place on December 9 and 11, and conducting an SIR revision simultaneously would lead to administrative difficulties.

According to the SIR schedule, the enumeration forms have to be submitted by December 4 and draft rolls will be published on December 9.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court declined to intervene in the matter and directed the state to approach the Supreme Court instead.