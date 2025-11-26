ASI firms up framework to end excavation delays

NEW DELHI: Learning from years of stalled excavations and delayed reports, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is preparing a structured framework to ensure that major archaeological projects no longer hinge on individual officers or collapse when they are transferred or retire.
The proposed guidelines, officials said, will clearly define objectives for every excavation, establish continuity regardless of personnel changes, and impose stricter accountability across branches.
At present, excavations often run on the initiative of individual officials. When one leaves, there is no coordination and the next person starts work in a completely different way, an official familiar with the plan said. “These are long-term projects and must have defined goals. Once the mechanism is in place, archaeological work, excavations or museum projects will continue seamlessly, and the scope can be expanded or reduced as needed.”
A key focus of the overhaul is fixing the weak link that has plagued ASI for decades, the preparation and publication of excavation reports. In several cases, findings have not been submitted to ASI headquarters for years after fieldwork ended.
To address this, ASI plans to enforce firm deadlines. Excavators have been told to submit a primary report within three months of completing fieldwork, supported by fortnightly updates. Analytical components that require laboratory testing can follow later.
Annual reports, officials said, must also be filed on schedule and full project reports completed within three years. The Survey currently has over 20 active excavation sites, supported by six dedicated excavation branches in Nagpur, Delhi, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Vadodara and Mysore. Recent work includes the fortified ancient city at Vadnagar in Gujarat, Rakhigarhi in Haryana, and Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh.
To avoid the chronic post-fieldwork gaps that slow down documentation, excavation teams will now be required to remain on site for additional days after digging concludes. “Surveyors, archaeologists, photographers, they come from different units. Once they disperse, coordination becomes difficult. The team must stay together to finish preliminary records and compile the basic report,” an official said.
Between 2014 and 2024, the Modi government allocated Rs 9,652 crore to ASI, including Rs 63.27 crore specifically for excavations. Major digs during this period, Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Sinauli in Uttar Pradesh, Keezhadi in Tamil Nadu, remain without published official reports.
Excavators have presented findings at conferences and in interviews, but the formal documentation is still absent. In 2023, ASI told a Rajya Sabha standing committee it had received 11 reports from Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, but all of them were still under vetting. The committee urged ASI to expedite the process and make the reports public.
New mandate
ASI has over 20 active excavation sites, supported by six dedicated branches.
Excavators to submit a primary report within three months of completing fieldwork, supported by fortnightly updates.
Excavation teams required to remain on site after digging concludes, to finish preliminary records and compile basic report.
Annual reports to be filed on schedule and full project reports completed within 3 yrs.
From 2014 to 2024, the Modi govt allocated Rs 9,652 cr to ASI, including Rs 63.27 cr for excavations.