ASI firms up framework to end excavation delays

NEW DELHI: Learning from years of stalled excavations and delayed reports, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is preparing a structured framework to ensure that major archaeological projects no longer hinge on individual officers or collapse when they are transferred or retire.

The proposed guidelines, officials said, will clearly define objectives for every excavation, establish continuity regardless of personnel changes, and impose stricter accountability across branches.

At present, excavations often run on the initiative of individual officials. When one leaves, there is no coordination and the next person starts work in a completely different way, an official familiar with the plan said. “These are long-term projects and must have defined goals. Once the mechanism is in place, archaeological work, excavations or museum projects will continue seamlessly, and the scope can be expanded or reduced as needed.”