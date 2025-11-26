Astute, dependable and diplomat, he was a great friend and mentor

BENGALURU: One of India’s most accomplished and quietly influential diplomats, Ambassador P S Raghavan passed away on November 24 at his home in Bengaluru after a resolute battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife, their two sons, and a large circle of colleagues, protégés and friends who felt enriched simply by having known him.

Those who met Amb Raghavan rarely forgot the experience. He carried seniority lightly, with an easy graciousness that disarmed even the most nervous visitor. Yet beneath that warmth was a mind of extraordinary precision. He could cut through dense policy debates with a few measured sentences, delivered in his soft, even voice. For journalists in Bengaluru, far from Delhi’s diplomatic bustle, he became an anchor—someone who would listen patiently, then nudge you toward the nuance you had missed. He mentored without fuss, but expected sincerity in return.

Friends recall his dry humour, ability to make complex geopolitics feel almost conversational, and instinctive sense of India’s long-term interests. His understanding of Russia was deep not only because his career began and ended in the region, but because he remained alert to the shifting ground beneath global alignments. He brought that same clarity to every posting—from Czech Republic and Ireland to South Africa, Vietnam and the UK—and later to the PMO during A B Vajpayee’s tenure.