Bangladesh envoy recalls shared sacrifices

NEW DELHI: Amid strain in bilateral ties, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah used the occasion of Bangladesh Armed Forces Day to honour the sacrifices made by both nations during the 1971 Liberation War and to underline the enduring strength of the relationship.

Speaking at a reception at the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi on Monday, marking the day in 1971 when Bangladesh’s Army, Navy and Air Force formally came into being, Hamidullah recalled the coordinated push against Pakistani forces.

India was represented by Lt Gen Manish Luthra, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), who attended as chief guest. Members of the diplomatic community and several Indian veterans of the 1971 war were also present.

The envoy said: “I do recall the valued contributions of the 1,668 Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1971 war. I acknowledge the surviving war veterans of India. No less should we pay homage to countless ordinary women, men and families in India, especially in Tripura and West Bengal, who endured so much and shared millions of Bangladesh’s agony during the war.

”Highlighting the foundations of the partnership, he described Bangladesh-India relations as “deep and multi-layered, bound by shared history, shared culture, shared geography. Our two people are tied just organically. It’s a relationship that’s embedded in mutual respect and trust, not to be driven by a zero-sum game.”