Bhagwat: Must inspire world to live in peace & happiness

AYODHYA: Reflecting on the fulfilment of a Ram temple dream in Ayodhya through “tireless efforts and countless sacrifices”, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday called upon the countrymen to unite in building an India that embodies supreme glory, spreads happiness and peace, and delivers the fruits of development. “This is what the world expects from us and fulfilling it is our bounden duty,” the RSS chief said.

Joining PM Narendra Modi in hoisting the Dharm Dhwaja on the spire of the temple, Bhagwat called it the flag of ‘Ramrajya’, which once flew in Ayodhya, he said it has risen again to its rightful pinnacle.

“We have witnessed this in our own lifetime. This flag is a symbol of dharma. Just as it took time to raise it to its height, it took decades to accomplish this temple. Besides the five centuries of longing, the last 30 years involved tireless efforts. Through this temple, we have elevated values that safeguard the well-being of the entire world. The saffron colour of the flag represents dharma,” he added.