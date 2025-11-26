Bhagwat: Must inspire world to live in peace & happiness

AYODHYA: Reflecting on the fulfilment of a Ram temple dream in Ayodhya through “tireless efforts and countless sacrifices”, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday called upon the countrymen to unite in building an India that embodies supreme glory, spreads happiness and peace, and delivers the fruits of development. “This is what the world expects from us and fulfilling it is our bounden duty,” the RSS chief said.
Joining PM Narendra Modi in hoisting the Dharm Dhwaja on the spire of the temple, Bhagwat called it the flag of ‘Ramrajya’, which once flew in Ayodhya, he said it has risen again to its rightful pinnacle.
“We have witnessed this in our own lifetime. This flag is a symbol of dharma. Just as it took time to raise it to its height, it took decades to accomplish this temple. Besides the five centuries of longing, the last 30 years involved tireless efforts. Through this temple, we have elevated values that safeguard the well-being of the entire world. The saffron colour of the flag represents dharma,” he added.
Bhagwat said those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple must be at peace today. “Ashok Singhal ji must be in true peace today. Mahant Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj, Dalmia Ji, and innumerable saints, householders, and students have persevered and made sacrifices.
Those who could not witness this moment also longed for this temple which has now been accomplished,” the RSS chief said. Bhagwat said the Hindu society has demonstrated resilience over five centuries of struggle. “Truth is eternal, represented by ‘Omkar’ on the flag. We must establish an India that shares this truth with the world,” he said.
CM Yogi Adityanath said completion of the temple construction was not the end of a yajna but the addition of another chapter in the spiritual history of country. “Ayodhya has entered a new era, one that harmonises heritage with modernity,” he said.
‘Result of 500 years of struggle’
