Bidding frenzy in Haryana as fancy registration number fetches Rs 1.17 crore online

The amount, which stood at a few lakh rupees in the afternoon, shot up dramatically before closing at ₹1.17 crore at 5 pm. A total of 45 people took part in the auction conducted through the portal fancy.parivahan.gov.in. Haryana holds online auctions for fancy numbers weekly, and bidding closes at 5 pm every Wednesday.

An official of the state transport department said the bidding process is automated and entirely online, and the information furnished on the e-auction portal is deemed correct.

“The bidder had paid ₹1,000 as participation fees and ₹10,000 as security deposit. He has to make the rest of the payment online by 5 pm Monday and will thus get the number. If he fails to deposit the money, then the bid will be cancelled and the money already deposited by him, that is, participation fees and security deposit, will be forfeited, and then this number can again be put up for auction,’’ he said.

Sources pointed out that in the number HR88B8888, the uppercase ‘B’ resembles the digit eight, creating what appears to be a flawless run of eights—long considered a symbol of prosperity and luck.

A few days ago in Haryana, another number, HR22W2222, went for ₹37.91 lakh. Notably, in August this year, Chandigarh’s (Union Territory) costliest number, CH01DA0001, was sold for ₹36.43 lakh. Also among the highest bids were CH01CZ0001 at ₹31 lakh, CH01CV0001 at ₹23.70 lakh last year, and CH01CH0001, which fetched ₹22.02 lakh in 2022.