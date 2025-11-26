BSP fears losing its lone MLA in Bihar after alleged poaching attempts

PATNA: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday expressed apprehension that it may lose its lone MLA in Bihar, with party leaders alleging that Satish Kumar Singh, who won from the Ramgarh Assembly seat in Kaimur district, is being approached by the ruling dispensation to defect.

The issue was discussed at a state-level meeting of the party held in Patna to assess its performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election. BSP national convenor Akash Anand was also present at the meeting.

Bihar in-charge Anil Kumar alleged that Satish Kumar Singh, who emerged victorious from the Ramgarh seat in the 2025 Assembly election after defeating BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh by only 30 votes, had been receiving phone calls from leaders of the ruling dispensation after the results were announced.

Anil, however, did not disclose the name of the leader or the political party that attempted to persuade the lone BSP MLA to defect and join them. “We will reveal the name of the leader and the party at an appropriate time. We want to share this information at this stage only,” he added.