BSP fears losing its lone MLA in Bihar after alleged poaching attempts

PATNA: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday expressed apprehension that it may lose its lone MLA in Bihar, with party leaders alleging that Satish Kumar Singh, who won from the Ramgarh Assembly seat in Kaimur district, is being approached by the ruling dispensation to defect.
The issue was discussed at a state-level meeting of the party held in Patna to assess its performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election. BSP national convenor Akash Anand was also present at the meeting.
Bihar in-charge Anil Kumar alleged that Satish Kumar Singh, who emerged victorious from the Ramgarh seat in the 2025 Assembly election after defeating BJP’s Ashok Kumar Singh by only 30 votes, had been receiving phone calls from leaders of the ruling dispensation after the results were announced.
Anil, however, did not disclose the name of the leader or the political party that attempted to persuade the lone BSP MLA to defect and join them. “We will reveal the name of the leader and the party at an appropriate time. We want to share this information at this stage only,” he added.
The BSP contested solo in the 2025 Assembly election and fielded candidates on all 243 seats but managed to win only one.
Anil said he hoped Satish would remain with the BSP and would not switch sides. He recalled how its lone MLA Mohammad Jama Khan, who won from Chainpur in the 2020 Assembly polls, defected and joined Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). Khan was later inducted as a minister in the Nitish cabinet after joining the party. “But this time,” the Bihar in-charge said, “history is going to repeat it.”
Prior to Jama Khan, Brij Kishore Bind, the BSP candidate from Chainpur, also defected and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bind had won from the seat on a BJP ticket in 2009, 2010 and 2015 and became a cabinet minister in the NDA government.
In the 2025 Assembly election, Bind contested the election from the same seat but on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket after the BJP denied him a ticket. He, however, finished second, losing to JD(U)’s Mohammad Jama Khan.
Earlier, Suresh Pasi, who won from Mohania on a BSP ticket, and Ramchandra Singh Yadav, who won from Bhabua, had defected and joined the RJD and the Samajwadi Party, respectively.