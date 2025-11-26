Central agencies to question Chinese national held at Indo-Nepal border in UP's Bahraich

LUCKNOW: Sleuths from central intelligence agencies reached Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to question 49-year-old Chinese national Liu Kunjing.

Kunjing was detained on Monday by the Border Intelligence Team of the SSB and the UP police along the India–Nepal border in the Rupaidiha area of Bahraich.

Kunjing was caught when he was filming the SSB camp and other security installations close to Border Pillar 651/07—barely 60 metres inside Indian territory.

Kunjing’s passport had visas of Pakistan, Nepal and Vietnam stamped on it indicating his extensive travel history, which further added to the concerns of security agencies. 1

Three mobile phones – a Vivo X7 Pro, a Vivo Nexa and an iPhone 6s – along with an iFlytek translator device, suggesting he was prepared for multilingual communication, were recovered from him. A Nepal map marking sensitive border points was also seized.

The sources said that during the initial questioning, Kunjing told the officers that he wanted to go to Delhi for furniture business via Nepalgunj and Rupaidiha—an unauthorised route for foreign nationals.

However, he did not have the Indian visa and sneaked into the Indian territory.