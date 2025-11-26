Delhi most polluted in India, show sat images

NEW DELHI: Delhi continues to record some of the highest air pollution levels in the country, with a new nationwide satellite assessment indicating that the crisis extends far beyond the capital’s borders.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the city has emerged as India’s most polluted state, with annual pollution-weighted PM2.5 levels touching 101 µg/m³—two-and-a-half times the national standard and 20 times the World Health Organization’s guideline.

All 11 of Delhi’s districts figure in the top pollution hotspots, underscoring the scale of exposure residents face throughout the year.

However, the report says that Delhi’s situation is not isolated. Satellite-based analysis of PM2.5 concentrations across 749 districts shows a year-round, countrywide pollution crisis, challenging the city-centric focus of current clean-air policies.